adidas Men's Trefoil Fleece Hoodie for $16

That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in Black.
It's $107 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Grey/Char pictured).
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- 95% cotton / 5% cashmere
- dry clean only
- Model: 6295417
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Stone Blues
- pad to over $25 to bag free shipping.
It's $4 under our April mention and a savings of $103 off list. Apply coupon code "SHOE10" to get this price. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- Available in Tawny Port (pictured) or Evening Blue.
- If the item you buy costs less than $50 and you return it, the store will deduct a $6.50 restocking fee.
- 78% cotton / 17% polyester / 5% elastane
- fleece lining
- Model: 575874-02
Apply coupon code "DN722AM-1499-FS" to get this deal. That's $35 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured) and many sizes.
Apply coupon code "DN721AM-20" to save $80 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
- Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DN720-40" to save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Coupon code "DN721-999" cuts it to $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in Graphite.
Save on 30 pairs for kids, women, and men, with prices starting under $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the adidas Originals Men's Team Court Sneakers for $53.20 (low by $7).
Generally speaking, you may find a color or two cheaper elsewhere, but stock and size may be limited. Buying direct from adidas affords you the option to choose the color and size you want from a wider variety. Plus, apply code "FRESH" to save $30 off $100. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 100 items, with accessories starting from $12, T-shirts from $13, shorts from
$15 $21, and shoes starting at $30. Shop Now at adidas
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Speed Turf Shoes for $32 (low by $6).
- These are all final sale items, so don't qualify for coupons and cannot be returned.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $54 off list price. Buy Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- In
Cloud White / Red / Blue orCloud White / Active Gold / Power Pink.
- These are final sale and can't be returned.
Sign In or Register