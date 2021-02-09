eBay · 53 mins ago
adidas Men's Terrex Eastrail Hiking Shoes
$34 in cart $40
free shipping

That's $21 under our September mention, and the best price we could find now, also by $21. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Carbon / Core Black.
  • The price drops in cart.
  • Expires 2/13/2021
    Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
3 comments
donaldjohntrump
When this deal was put up, they were described as Gore Tex. Bought a pair and now I see that they aren't.
11 min ago
emptgrave
Adidas makes 2 versions of this. Gore-Tex and not. I do not see ANYWHERE in the ad that mentions this as the Gore-Tex version. Thanks!
15 min ago
emptgrave
1 hr 41 min ago