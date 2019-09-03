Personalize your DealNews Experience
adidas offers its adidas Men's Team Issue Tapered Pants in Black for $19.99. In-cart that drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Sportive Track Pants in Black or Navy for $29.99. In-cart, the price drops to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention, a low today by $27, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Design 2 Move Shorts in Black for $12 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Climaheat Primaloft 1/4 Zip Pullover Jacket in Grey Three for $59.99. Coupon code "DN52" cuts that price to $52. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $9. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Nordstrom offers the Nike Men's Pro Tights in several styles (Athletic Black pictured) for $17.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Originals Yung-96 Chasm Shoes in Core Black or Crystal White for $50. In-cart that falls to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Originals FLB_Runner Shoes in Aero Green/ Cloud White for $32.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $23.09. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Coast Star Shoes in several styles (Black pictured) for $49. In-cart, the price drops to $34.30. With free shipping, that's a $2 drop from two weeks ago, the best deal today by $37, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay cuts 30% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That is the best offer we've seen since Memorial Day weekend. Shop Now
