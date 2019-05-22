adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Superstar White Mountaineering Shoes for $49.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $37.49. With free shipping, that's $27 under our January mention, $113 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in Core Black/ Multi Solid Grey or Light Grey Heather/ Real Teal
  • available in select sizes from 4 to 13