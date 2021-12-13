That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $13 off list. Or, if you're opting for the multibuy discount, add two to your cart and apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to drop the price for both to $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- It's available in Black
Apply coupon code "LCFY9A6Y" to yield a 50% savings. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors.
- Sold by POWER YANNIK via Amazon.
Shop a selection of watches and accessories. Shop Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Hamilton Men's American Classic Watch for $509.99 ($685 off list).
Brands on offer include Tommy Hilfiger, Bulova, Invicta, Nine West, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Invicta Men's Pro Diver Quartz Chronograph Watch for $62.99 ($110 off).
That's $14 off, plus get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- Be aware that you must select your color in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's the lowest per-pair price we've seen (the previous best was $40 for two pairs), and the best deal we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
- In White/Black. (There are two different options for this color, with different sizes available.)
Use coupon "SAVEONFAVES " to get this price; they cost at least $17 more via Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
It's $4 under what adidas charges direct. Order via Subscribe & Save to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Moisture-wicking yarns keep feet dry from sweat.
- Arch compression secures foot and offers extra support.
- Model: 975344
- UPC: 888254101977
That's $10 less than the price we saw three weeks ago, and now ship for free (was $10 previously). Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by sneaker-jesus via eBay
