Proozy offers the adidas Men's Polo Shirt and Long Pants in several colors (Gulf/Black pictured) for $29.99. Plus, coupon code "DN2999" bags free shipping. That's $2 under last week's mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Sportive Track Pants in Black or Navy for $29.99. In-cart, the price drops to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention, a low today by $27, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Pants in Collegiate Navy for the in-cart price of $13.29 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Market Place Valet via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Men's Twill TDU Pants in several colors for $19.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph & Feiss Men's Classic Fit Slacks in Khaki for $11.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $9 under our Cyber Monday week mention, $58 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
