Proozy offers the adidas Men's Polo Shirt and Long Pants in several colors (Gulf/Black pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "DN26" cuts that to $26. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
adidas takes an extra 20% off sale items via coupon code "AUGUST20". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Duramo Slide Sandals in Black or Blue for $10 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw them for $3 less last month. They're available in sizes 8 to 12. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in Grey for $15. In cart, that drops to $11.25. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Patagonia takes up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Multistripe Traditional Fit Polo Shirt in Brown or Blue for $7.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $82 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tessen Sneakers in Olive/Black/White or Vast Grey for $36. Coupon code "DN36" bags free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $9. (We saw it for $31 in February but in that deal, you had to pad your order over $35 just to get pickup.) Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 40% off a selection of backpacks and bags via coupon code "DN40". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include High Sierra, Champion, Globe Nomad, Oakley and more.
Update: Shipping is now $5.95, but orders of $50 or more include free shipping. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Callaway Unisex Front Logo Unstructured Hat in Navy or White for $9.99. Add two to cart for $19.98 and apply coupon code "DN12" to drop that to $12. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Lucky Brand Women's T-Shirt and Leggings Set for $13.99. Coupon code "DN5" cuts it to $5. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from over three weeks ago as $55 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Golfetail via eBay offers the adidas Golf Men's Essential 2 Color Pencil Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99 with free shipping. That's $12 less than you'd pay at other Golfetail storefronts. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's FreeLift Sport 1/4-Zip Top in Raw Khaki for $20. In cart, that price drops to $15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although most sellers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Essential Lite Racer RBN Shoes in Black/White/Red for $35. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $28. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Originals Men's Coast Star Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $48. In cart, that drop to $36.75. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes 7.5 to 13. Buy Now
