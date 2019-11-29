Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes
$40 $100
free shipping

Best price we could find by $13, although most stores charge closer to $70. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • several colors (Carbon/Black pictured)
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
2 comments
apmowery
I double checked - on Oct 10th they were $24
1 hr 24 min ago
apmowery
these same shoes from the same seller (Adidas on eBay) were $31 approx a month ago. why doesn't deal news mention the previous pricing as a comparison?
1 hr 26 min ago