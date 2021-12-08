Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to drop it to $26. That's a savings of $13 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- zip closure
- adjustable straps
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
Choose from 40 styles, including drawstring, fanny packs, crossbody, and more. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured is the Nike Shoebox Bag for $21.97 (low by $18).
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Backpacks start at $40 and sleeping bags from $69 after savings. Use coupon code "DECSAVE" for 60% off list prices on backpacks and 70% off sleeping bags. Shop Now at Mountain Hardwear
- Pictured is the Camp 4 21 Backpack for $39.90 after coupon (a $35 low).
That's $18 off and a great price for a backpack cooler in general. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- thermal-insulated main compartment
- Model: OT16003004BL
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for $969 ($130 below factory sealed).
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's the lowest per-pair price we've seen (the previous best was $40 for two pairs), and the best deal we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
- In White/Black. (There are two different options for this color, with different sizes available.)
It's $4 under what adidas charges direct. Order via Subscribe & Save to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Moisture-wicking yarns keep feet dry from sweat.
- Arch compression secures foot and offers extra support.
- Model: 975344
- UPC: 888254101977
That's $10 less than the price we saw three weeks ago, and now ship for free (was $10 previously). Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by sneaker-jesus via eBay
You'd pay over $400 with most resellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sneaker-jesus via eBay
Sign In or Register