adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Originals Hoops 2.0 Mid Shoes in Black for $46. In-cart, that drops to $32.30. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most retailers charge about $60 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue or Core Black for the in-cart price of $7 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Rocc Products via Amazon offers the Rocc Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Ecco takes an extra 40% off all sale styles during its Labor Day Weekend Sale via coupon code "LABOR19". Plus, the same code takes an extra 50% off its Featured Deals (click the appropriate link in the top menu bar to see these deals). Better yet, it also bags free shipping on all orders. (Shipping normally adds $10 on orders under $190.) Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Pants in Collegiate Navy for the in-cart price of $13.29 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay cuts 30% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That is the best offer we've seen since Memorial Day weekend. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Originals FLB_Runner Shoes in Aero Green/ Cloud White for $32.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $23.09. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
