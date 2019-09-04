Personalize your DealNews Experience
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Coast Star Shoes in several styles (Black pictured) for $49. In-cart, the price drops to $34.30. With free shipping, that's a $2 drop from two weeks ago, the best deal today by $37, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Originals FLB_Runner Shoes in Aero Green/ Cloud White for $32.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $23.09. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Rocc Products via Amazon offers the Rocc Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 50% to 70% off a selection of New Balance men's and women's shoes during its Labor Day Doorbusters Event. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. (Shipping normally adds $6.95 for all orders under $99.) Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Sportive Track Pants in Black or Navy for $29.99. In-cart, the price drops to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention, a low today by $27, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tiro Track Jacket in Black for $27.50. Add to cart to cut the price to $19.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
