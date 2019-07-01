New
$27 $70
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Matchcourt Shoes in Grey Four/Cloud White/Gum for $35.99. In cart, that price drops to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $8.) Deal ends June 30. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 6.5 to 11.5
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's POD-S3.1 Shoes
$31 $100
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Pod-S3.1 Shoes in Vapour Green for $41. In-cart, the price falls to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $24). Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 11 to 14
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes
$31 $130
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes in Cloud White/ Eqt Yellow for $40.99. In-cart, that drops to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 10 to 13
eBay · 8 hrs ago
adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes
$26 $90
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $34.99. In cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $4 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
Sierra · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes
$50
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $12
Sierra offers the adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes in Black or Grey Five for $49.99 with $7.95 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. It's available in select sizes 6.5 to 14.
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
6pm · 2 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Croft & Barrow Men's Aldean Ortholite Boat Shoes
$20 $70
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Croft & Barrow Men's Aldean Ortholite Boat Shoes in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select medium and wide sizes from 7 to 13.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes
$27 $110
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes in Collegiate Royal/Off White for $35.99. In-cart, they drop to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and savings of $83 off the list price. They're available in sizes from 7.5 to 11.5. Buy Now
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas Men's Tubular Dusk Shoes
$33 $100
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Tubular Dusk Shoes in Cloud White/ Solar Red for $43.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $32.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 9 to 13
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Originals Men's EQT Primeknit Shoes
$34 $140
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Originals Men's EQT Support ADV Primeknit Shoes in Major or Clear Brown for $44.99. In-cart, that drops to $33.74. With free shipping, that's $5 under our October mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $26). Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas Men's Crazy 8 ADV Shoes
$34 $130
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Crazy 8 ADV Shoes in Cloud White for $44.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $33.74. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
