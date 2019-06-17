New
$13 $35
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Jacquard Shorts in Real Teal for $15.99. In cart that drops to $12.79. With free shipping, that's $2 under our February mention and half what you'd pay direct from adidas today. Buy Now
- available in sizes M and L
Expires 6/17/2019
eBay · 2 hrs ago
adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts
$12 $21
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts in Scarlet/Black or Black/White for $14.99. In-cart that price falls to $11.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw them for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- select regular and tall sizes S to 4XL
Proozy · 17 hrs ago
Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts
2 for $24 $60
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $24.99. Add two pairs to cart for $49.98 and apply coupon code "DN24" to drop that to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for two pairs. (it's the best deal now by $11.) They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
eBay · 4 wks ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes 30 to 44
JCPenney · 6 days ago
PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts
$17 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30 to 44
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 2 hrs ago
adidas Men's I-5923 Shoes
$29 $65
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's I-5923 Shoes in Black/White for $35.99. In-cart the price falls to $28.79. With free shipping, that's $23 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $36.) Buy Now
- most sizes 7 to 13.5
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
eBay · 2 hrs ago
adidas Men's Pod-S3.1 Shoes
$33 $50
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Pod-S3.1 Shoes in Vapour Green for $41. In-cart, the price falls to $32.80. With free shipping, that's $7 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $17.) Buy Now
- most sizes 8 to 14
Sierra · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes
$50
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $12
Sierra offers the adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes in Black or Grey Five for $49.99 with $7.95 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. It's available in select sizes 6.5 to 14.
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe Pullover
$22
free shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $3
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe French Terry Quarter-Zip Pullover in Blue Bonnet for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last May and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) It's available in select sizes from L and XL
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
adidas Women's EQT Support ADV Primeknit Shoes
$33 $45
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's EQT Support ADV Primeknit Shoes in Energy Aqua for $41. In-cart that price falls to $32.80. With free shipping, that's $27 under our mention from last November, the best we've seen, and a price low by $12 today. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 6 to 10
