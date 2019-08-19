- Create an Account or Login
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's FreeLift Sport 1/4-Zip Top in Raw Khaki for $20. In cart, that price drops to $15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although most sellers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in Grey for $15. In cart, that drops to $11.25. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tiro Track Jacket in Black for $27.50. Add to cart to cut the price to $20.62. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pants in Grey Heather for $18.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.24. With free shipping, that's about a buck under last month's mention, $31 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphaskin Sport 3/4 Compression Tights in Black for $14. In-cart, that falls to $11.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers a Men's Premium Active Athletic Elite Performance Shorts 4-Pack in assorted colors for $23.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $22.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Golf Men's Performance Front-Hit Relaxed Cap in Tan/Black for $13.99. Coupon code "DNFREE" bags it for free. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Shop Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Duramo Slide Sandals in Black or Blue for $10 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw them for $3 less last month. They're available in sizes 8 to 12. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Badge of Sport Classic T-Shirt in Black/Gold Metallic or Collegiate Royal/White for an in-cart price of $9.60 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find for any color by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $9. Buy Now
Golfetail via eBay offers the adidas Golf Men's Essential 2 Color Pencil Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99 with free shipping. That's $12 less than you'd pay at other Golfetail storefronts. Buy Now
