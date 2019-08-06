- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Essentials Hooded Wind Jacket in Black for $28.99. Coupon code "DNADIDAS" cuts it to $17.40. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 40% off adidas men's and women's apparel via coupon code "DNADIDAS". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Izod Men's Fitted Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Navy Pictured) for $16.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN8" to drop that to $8. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $4 each and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $18 outside another Proozy storefront. (For further comparison, we saw it shipped for $8 in our mention from four weeks ago). Buy Now
Proozy offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $16.99. Coupon code "DN498" drops it to $4.98. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's 3-Stripes Heatherblocked Polo in Bright Blue or Tech Ink for $29.99. Coupon code "DN18" cuts it to $18. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Unisex Visor in three styles (Front-Hit Visor pictured) for $5.99. Plus, coupon code "DN599" bags free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Classic Striped Polo Shirt in several colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "DNADIDAS" cuts that to $9.60. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Rich Blue pictured) for $15.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $46 off list, $2 under last month's mention (when far fewer sizes/colors were available) and tied as the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
