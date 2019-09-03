Personalize your DealNews Experience
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the The North Face Women's Cyclone Windbreaker Jacket in several colors (Urban Navy) for $42. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Green pictured) for $39.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Fir/White (pictured) or Armry Blue for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue or Core Black for the in-cart price of $7 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Originals Hoops 2.0 Mid Shoes in Black for $46. In-cart, that drops to $32.30. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most retailers charge about $60 or more. Buy Now
