New
eBay · 52 mins ago
adidas Men's Duramo Slides
$10 $20
free shipping

adidas offers its adidas Men's Duramo Slide Sandals in Black or Blue for $10 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw them for $3 less last month. They're available in sizes 8 to 12. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Shoes eBay adidas
Men's Sandals Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register