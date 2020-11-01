Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's Duramo Slides
2 pairs for $16
free shipping

That's $8 per pair, which is the second-best price we've seen and only a buck over the all-time low. (It's also $12 under what you'd pay for two pairs from adidas direct.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Apply coupon code "JUMP2SAVE" to get this deal.
  • Available in Dark Blue
  • Expires 1/11/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
