2 for $22 $30
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers two pairs of adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts in Black/White or Scarlet/Black for $22.48. (Add two to cart to see this price.) With free shipping, that's about $11 per pair, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and close to what you'd pay for one pair elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from L to 4XLT
Details
Expires 6/24/2019
Published 5 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Related Offers
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's 3G Speed Shorts
2 for $25
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3G Speed Shorts in Black for $16.99. Add two pairs to your cart for a final price of $25.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $25. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes from L to 4XL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 30 to 44
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts
$16 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Macy's · 1 day ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 28 to 44
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Men's French Terry Sweat Shorts
$12 $48
free shipping
Tanga offers these Men's French Terry Sweat Shorts With Contrast Trim in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XL
Ends Today
eBay · 1 day ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
Ends Today
eBay · 1 day ago
eBay Coupon
Extra $3 off
eBay cuts an extra $3 off orders of $3.01 or more via coupon code "PROMO3". That's tied with our March mention and makes for some excellent lows. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 17. Shop Now
Tips
- This coupon is intended for customers' first purchase on eBay. It can only be used once per account.
Ends Today
eBay · 11 hrs ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Prescription Glasses
$32
free shipping
Sunframes via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Highstreet Prescription Glasses in Black or Brown for $37.59. Coupon code "JOY2SAVE" drops it to $31.95. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38, outside of other eBay resellers. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- acetate frame
- 51mm lens size
- Model: RX5248-2000
Ends Today
eBay · 1 day ago
BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack
$1
free shipping
Office Depot via eBay offers the BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack in Blue for $3.99. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 99 cents. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity of pens in any color by $4 and a price that makes losing pens much less painful. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- 1mm medium-point tip
- Model: GSM609-BE
Sierra · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes
$50
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $12
Sierra offers the adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes in Black or Grey Five for $49.99 with $7.95 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. It's available in select sizes 6.5 to 14.
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Adidas at eBay
Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd
free shipping
At adidas via eBay, buy one select adidas style and get 50% off a second item. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
adidas · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Stan Smith Hook & Loop Shoes
$40
free shipping
adidas offers its adidas Men's Stan Smith Hook & Loop Shoes for $40 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw them for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
Features
- available 12 only
- Cloud White/ Green
Macy's · 1 wk ago
adidas Men's Reversible Hooded Jacket
$36 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Reversible Hooded Jacket in Med Beige for $35.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to L
