adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Continental 80 Shoes in several colors (Core Black/ Scarlet pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that is $2 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Flashback Shoes in Major/Off White/Gum or Red Night/Off White/Gum for $31.99. In cart, that price drops to $25.59. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14.
Update: The price now drops to $23.99. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct.
Update: The price has increased to $17.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Textured Polo in several colors (Tide pictured) for $9.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN999" for a final price of $19.98 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Rich Blue pictured) for $15.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $46 off list, $2 under last month's mention (when far fewer sizes/colors were available) and tied as the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Pique Polo in several colors (Navy pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $57 off list and a low shipped price for a big-brand polo shirt. Buy Now
