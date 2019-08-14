- Create an Account or Login
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Originals Men's Coast Star Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $48. In cart, that drop to $36.75. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes 7.5 to 13. Buy Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Duramo Slide Sandals in Black or Blue for $10 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw them for $3 less last month. They're available in sizes 8 to 12. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Shoes in Core Black or Grey Two for $50. In cart, that price drops to $37.50. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Seeley Shoes in Core Black/Core White for $46. In cart, that price drops to $34.50. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Eezay Flip-Flops in Legend Ink/Pink for $12.50. In-cart, it drops to $10. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: The price now drops to $9.37 in cart. Buy Now
Rockport offers its Rockport Men's Tough Bucks Chukka Boots in Tan or Black for $49.99. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" cuts that to $34.99 and bags free shipping. That's a savings of $95 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Men's REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $19.50. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" cuts shipping to $1. That's $7 under last month's mention, $45 off, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any New Balance shoes. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 60% off select men's and women's shoes via coupon code "FLASH60". (The discount applies to the original retail price; select styles are already marked up to 70% off) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in Grey for $15. In cart, that drops to $11.25. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Golfetail via eBay offers the adidas Golf Men's Essential 2 Color Pencil Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99 with free shipping. That's $12 less than you'd pay at other Golfetail storefronts. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's FreeLift Sport 1/4-Zip Top in Raw Khaki for $20. In cart, that price drops to $15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although most sellers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pants in Grey Heather for $18.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.24. With free shipping, that's about a buck under last month's mention, $31 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
