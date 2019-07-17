Ending today, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Climalite Blended Pique Polo in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's best deal today by $16.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to 3XL
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
Cmlt via Amazon offers its Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "YV2CT7H2" drops the starting price to $9.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $7.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Dealsaholic via Rakuten offers the Casio Men's Casual Classic Black Resin Watch for $10.69. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $8.55. Plus you'll earn $1.60 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $2 under last month's mention and is the best price we've ever seen. (It's a current low of $6.) Buy Now
- resin case
- rubber wrist band
- quartz movement
- water resistance up to 100 feet
- Model: MQ24-1E
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Typography Tonal-Print Track Jacket in several colors (Noble Maroon pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to 2XL
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tourney Warm-Up Pants in Black/Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
- Available in sizes L & XL only
Sign In or Register