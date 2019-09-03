Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Climaheat Primaloft 1/4 Zip Pullover Jacket in Grey Three for $59.99. Coupon code "DN52" cuts that price to $52. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $9. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tiro Track Jacket in Black for $27.50. Add to cart to cut the price to $19.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's FreeLift Sport 1/4-Zip Top in Raw Khaki for $20. In cart, that price drops to $14. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Sportive Track Pants in Black or Navy for $29.99. In-cart, the price drops to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention, a low today by $27, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Design 2 Move Shorts in Black for $12 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Nordstrom offers the Nike Men's Pro Tights in several styles (Athletic Black pictured) for $17.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Adicross Bonded Hoodie in Burgundy for $29.99. Coupon code "DN2999" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Cirque Mountain Unisex State Hat in several styles (Minnesota Army Green/Camo pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DN799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $3 less in our April mention. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Aerobounce 2 Shoes in Black/White for $50. In-cart that falls to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's VS Advantage Clean Shoes in White for $39.99. In-cart that falls to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
