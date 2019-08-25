Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Plus Half-Zip Pullover in several colors (Lead/Black pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN19" drops that to $19. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. It's available in sizes S to 3XL. Buy Now
Mountain Hardwear offers its Mountain Hardwear Men's Keele Hoody in Black or Nightfall Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "MHWAUG65" cuts the price to $52.18. Plus, Elevated Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Otherwise, shipping adds $6. That's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers its Alternative Apparel Men's Eco Zip Hoodie in Blue for $20. That drops to $14 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.79 after coupon. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 50% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses via coupon code "DN50". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Choose from just over a dozen of men's, unisex, or youth styles, with prices starting at $59 after code. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's a $46 savings and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Superfeet Unisex Insoles in Charcoal for $29.99. Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "DN24" to cut the price to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find today by $24. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Hat in several colors (White/Aqua pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DN14" cuts that to $14. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in February. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
adidas takes an extra 20% off sale items via coupon code "AUGUST20". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the adidas Men's FreeLift Sport Prime Lite T-Shirt in Raw Khaki Heather for $10.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
