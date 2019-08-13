- Create an Account or Login
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Black/Lead pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $4 under last month's mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Water-Repellent Running Jacket in Cyan for $23.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's Waterproof Jacket in Brilliant Blue for $38.50 with free shipping. That's $31 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Golf Men's Performance Front-Hit Relaxed Cap in Tan/Black for $13.99. Coupon code "DNFREE" bags it for free. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Shoes in Black or Grey for $50. In cart, that drops to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. They're available in select sizes from 9 to 18. Buy Now
Macy's offers the adidas Men's ClimaLite 3G Speed Basketball Shorts in Scarlet for $14. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphaskin Sport 3/4 Compression Tights in Black for $14. In-cart, that falls to $11.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
