Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaProof 3-Stripes Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "DN1595" cuts it to $15.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
Northgard via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green 805 pictured) for $45.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "UB46JRHK" to cut the price to $29.89. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirt in several colors (Merlot pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $4 under our previous mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a similar Reebok polo elsewhere by $27. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $6.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the best-per unit price we've seen for this style — we've previously only seen 2-packs, which were at an all-time low of $16. (It's a current low by $6.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. (It's a current low by $5.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Rich Blue pictured) for $15.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $46 off list, $2 under last month's mention (when far fewer sizes/colors were available) and tied as the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tourney Warm-Up Pants in Black/Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Flashback Shoes in Major/Off White/Gum or Red Night/Off White/Gum for $31.99. In cart, that price drops to $25.59. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14.
Update: The price now drops to $23.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Pique Polo in several colors (Navy pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $57 off list and a low shipped price for a big-brand polo shirt. Buy Now
