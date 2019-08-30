Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaLite Classic Stripe Polo in several colors (Black/Power Red pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "PZY14" cuts the price to $14. With $5.95 for shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Textured Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $13.99. Plus, coupon code "ADSHIP" bags free shipping. That's $4 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse discounts a selection of men's casual shirts with prices starting at $8.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop T-shirts, polo shirts, Henley shirts, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Shivley Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Textured Stripe Polo in several colors (Maroon pictured) for $8.50 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Protocol Men's Tactical Short-Sleeve Shirt, Long-Sleeve Shirt, or Pants in Navy for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Color Block Mock Neck 1/4 Zip Pullover in Black or Grey for $24.99. Coupon code "PZY1999" cuts that price to $19.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Dockers Men's Signature Pleated Relaxed-Fit Pants in Navy Twill for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Essential Endeavor EV1117 Sunglasses in several colors (Gunsmoke pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "DN3499" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26, outside of other Proozy storefronts. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Design 2 Move Shorts in Black for $12 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Falcon Shoes in Cloud White for $69.99. In cart, that price drops to $52.49. That's $78 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
