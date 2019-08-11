- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the adidas Men's ClimaLite 3G Speed Basketball Shorts in Scarlet for $14. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Flat Front Adventure Shorts in Asphalt Grey or Four Leaf Clover for $27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention at $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Printed Shorts in Camo or Navy for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts over 45,000 items during its 1-Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders over $49 get free shipping. Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Golf Men's Performance Front-Hit Relaxed Cap in Tan/Black for $13.99. Coupon code "DNFREE" bags it for free. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Shoes in Black or Grey for $50. In cart, that drops to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. They're available in select sizes from 9 to 18. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphaskin Sport 3/4 Compression Tights in Black for $14. In-cart, that falls to $11.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Classic Striped Polo Shirt in several colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "DNADIDAS" cuts that to $9.60. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
