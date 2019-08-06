- Create an Account or Login
adidas via eBay offers its Men's Camouflage Dip-Dyed Hoodie for $32.99. In-cart that falls to $26.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Pretty Rebel Women's Graphic Pullover Sweatshirt in several colors ( Burgundy Medallion pictured) for $4.50 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Advantage Golf Polo Shirt in several colors (True Royal pictured) for $30.99. Coupon code "DN17" drives that down to $17. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in our mention from last October. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Classic Striped Polo Shirt in several colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "DNADIDAS" cuts that to $9.60. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Rich Blue pictured) for $15.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $46 off list, $2 under last month's mention (when far fewer sizes/colors were available) and tied as the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Shoes in Black or Grey for $50. In cart, that drops to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. They're available in select sizes from 9 to 18. Buy Now
