Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
adidas Men's Alphabounce Basketball Slides
3 pairs for $34 $51
free shipping

At $11.32 per pair, that's a buck under last week's per-pair price and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for the quantity by $26, although most retailers charge $24 or more per pair.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by adidas via eBay.
  • Add three pairs to cart to get this discount.
Features
  • available in most whole sizes from 7 to 13
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/25/2019
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes eBay adidas
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register