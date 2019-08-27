Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Adipower S Bounce Golf Shoes in Black or White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" knocks that to $38.39. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $4, although most retailers charge at least $60.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Falcon Shoes in Cloud White for $69.99. In cart, that price drops to $52.49. That's $78 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $15. Add two pairs to cart for the in-cart price of $22.50. With free shipping, that's a savings of $14 for two pairs of similar adidas men's shorts elsewhere. (For further reference, we saw a singular pair for $11 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.98. Apply coupon code "DN1498" to unlock free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Textured Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $13.99. Plus, coupon code "ADSHIP" bags free shipping. That's $4 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Climalite Long Sleeve Sport Shirt in Clear Onix/White for $19.99. Coupon code "DN1999" bags free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
