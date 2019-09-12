Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $13 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
It's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now
Thanks to the included $10 in Rakuten points, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $14.) Buy Now
That's at least $18 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Falcon Shoes in Cloud White for $69.99. In cart, that price drops to $52.49. That's $78 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
That's the biggest flat extra discount we've seen for Sperry outlet covering men's, women's, and kids' styles this year. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $48 or more. Shop Now
That's $36 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal for Under Armour men's shoes in general. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54 for a similar kit. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $2 under last week's mention, a savings of $83, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's a savings of $53 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the adidas Prime V 17" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Black/Maroon pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $43.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.73 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of at least $13 altogether. Buy Now
