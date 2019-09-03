Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Adicross Bonded Hoodie in Burgundy for $29.99. Coupon code "DN2999" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Macy's offers the The North Face Men's Patch Zip Hoodie in Black or Red for $45. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Basketball Hoodie in several colors (Regency Purple pictured) for an in-cart price of $20 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Sweat Basics Modern Sports Hoodie in Medium Grey Heather or Cotton Black for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.79 after coupon. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Cirque Mountain Unisex State Hat in several styles (Minnesota Army Green/Camo pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DN799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $3 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Sperry Men's Gold Cup Kittale 1-Eye Nubuck Dress Shoes in several colors (Crisp pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "DN68" cuts that to $68. With free shipping, it's the lowest price we could find by $1, although most charge $110 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Aerobounce 2 Shoes in Black/White for $50. In-cart that falls to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tiro Track Jacket in Black for $27.50. Add to cart to cut the price to $19.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
