adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Design 2 Move Shorts in Black for $12 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Speedo Men's Active Flex Stretch 7.5" Hybrid Tech Swim Shorts in several colors (Dark Red pictured) for $13.03. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Athletic Shorts in Black for $5.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $64 off list and a great price for a pair of shorts. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts in several colors (Flax pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts that to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Mage Male Group via Amazon offers the Vicalled Men's Drawstring Shorts in five colors (Black pictured) for $15.95. Coupon code "3RKE9GZ8" drops that to $7.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue or Core Black for the in-cart price of $7 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Textured Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $13.99. Plus, coupon code "ADSHIP" bags free shipping. That's $4 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
