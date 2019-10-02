Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $32 under what you'd pay from adidas direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon discounts select kids' shoes and apparel as part of its Amazon Back To School Fashion Sale. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $21.
Update: The price has dropped to $29.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
It's $7 under our May mention of a different color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $100 under list price.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now at eBay
