That's $6 under our April mention, $31 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Add to your cart to get this deal.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save big on kids' clothing and shoes. Prices start at around $8 after savings. Shop Now at Finish Line
- Status members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 300 styles. Shop Now at Eastbay
- Pictured is the adidas Boys' Originals Samba Shoes for $29.99 ($40 low).
- FLX members bag free shipping. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on kids' shoes from $12, shorts from $15, T-shirts from $18, and more. Shop Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
- Pictured for the New Balance Kid's Center Hi Shoes for $18 ($22 off).
That's the best price we could find by at least $32. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops at checkout.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black/White or Pink/ White.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- In Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $39 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Scarlet/Black or Collegiate Navy/Ink
- The price drops in cart
That's a $22 drop and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Cloud White/Core Black
It's $4 under our October mention and the best price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Legend Ink / White pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Sign In or Register