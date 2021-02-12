New
eBay · 50 mins ago
adidas Kids' Clothing & Shoes
from $7, get 2 pairs of sneakers for $30
free shipping

Save on over 2,000 kids' styles, including shirts, shorts, shoes, accessories and more. Plus, if your order is over $30, you'll get an extra 25% off in cart. This means that you can get five t-shirts for just $26 or two pairs of sneakers for $30. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured are the adidas Kids' Response SR 5.0 Shoes for $57 for 2 pairs ($93 off the list price).
  • Sold by adidas via eBay.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/17/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kids' Clothes eBay
Boy's Girl's Athletic Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register