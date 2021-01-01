That's $6 less than Dick's Sporting Goods charge; or, get even more savings when you buy two and apply coupon code "ADIDASBOGO50", for a low by $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Core Black/ Cloud White.
Fix the kids up for the rest of the school year with discounts on T-shirts, hoodies, sandals, sneakers, and more. Shop Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
- Pictured are the New Balance Kids' 680v5 Shoes (infant sizes) for $15.99 ($24 off).
Shop and save up to $35 on new kicks for the kiddos. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of $10 on orders below $99. Buy Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
- Pictured are the New Balance Big Kid's FuelCore Reveal for $30 (a low by at least $19).
A young man can put his best foot forward with these brand-name dress shoes. Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Stacy Adams Boys' Dickinson Cap-Toe Dress Shoes for $19.99 ($30 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
That's the lowest per-pair price we've seen (the previous best was $40 for two pairs), and the best deal we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
- In White/Black. (There are two different options for this color, with different sizes available.)
Save on almost 60 pairs, with tights from $18, and pants from $20. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff Logo Pants for $27 (low by $7).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASBOGO50" to get half off one item when you buy a second qualifying item. There are already almost 5,000 items marked up to 50% off so this is a notable discount. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The coupon has a $1,000 maximum discount, and is limited to one use per cart/transaction.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals Multix Shoes for $56 (low by $26 for one pair, or $40 for 2 pairs).
Add 2 to your cart and apply coupon code "ADIDASBOGO50" to save 50% on the 2nd shirt. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Badge of Sport Tee for $15 (a $4 low).
