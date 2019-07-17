Zwilling via Rakuten offers its Zwilling Pro 2-Piece "The Perfect Pair" Set for $99.95 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $39.60 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 7" Rocking Santoku Knife
- 7" Chef's Knife
Expires 7/17/2019
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
HilltopProducts via Amazon offers its Hilltop Products Stainless Steel Drain Catcher 2-Pack for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2.125” top with 1" basket
- 1/16" holes
- Model: BS-S
Degbit Direct via Amazon offers the DB Degbit 350mL Sports Water Bottle in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "WBKP38L5" drops the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with out mention from two weeks ago, $5 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- silicone seal
- nonslip grip
- BPA-free Tritan plastic construction
Walmart offers the Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner and Disinfectant 2-Pack for $6.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Stone & Beam 16" Stainless Steel Roasting Pan w/ 2 Forks for $18.16 with free shipping. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- roasting pan measures about 16" x 13" x 3"
- can be used on stovetops or in the oven
- includes two roasting forks
- Model: LF180208
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, ZSport via Amazon offers the Szhsr WiFi Ear Otoscope for $39.98. Coupon code "AJ5N6N7B" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 1080p HD scope
- includes 22 cleaning tools
- works w/ Android and iOS
