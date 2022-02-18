New
Zwilling J.A. Henckels · 6 mins ago
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $59
Save on a selection of cutlery and cookware from Zwilling and Staub. Knives start at just $13. Shop Now at Zwilling J.A. Henckels
- Pictured is the Zwilling Now S 8" Bread Knife for $24.99 (a low by $28).
- Shipping adds $6.99 or is free with orders over $59.
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zwilling 12-Piece Steak Set
$40
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Stainless Steel.
- 6 forks and 6 steak knives
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 39136-850
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Michark 8-Piece Kitchen Cutlery Set
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "IDP7R4U4" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dudovo via Amazon.
- German stainless steel blades
- Oak wooden block
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mercer Culinary Herb Scissors
$3.58 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we found by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 blade construction
- stainless steel
- blade guard
- Model: M35150
Amazon · 1 day ago
Michelangelo 8" Stainless Steel Chef's Knife
$14 $48
free shipping
Clip the $10 coupon and apply code "ZZMW8OFH" to save $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware Store via Amazon.
- Pakkawood handle
- non-stick blade coating
- etched Damascus pattern
Amazon · 1 day ago
Zinple 8-Piece Stainless Steel Chef's Knife Set
$25 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50OWWOZ5" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zinple via Amazon.
- tapered handle
- acrylic stand/holder
