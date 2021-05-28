Zwilling Memorial Day Sale: Discounts on dozens of items

New
Zwilling J.A. Henckels · 59 mins ago
Discounts on dozens of items
free shipping w/ $59
Save over 70% on brands including Zwilling, Staub, Henckels, and more. Shop Now at Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Tips
- Items may have visual imperfections.
- All sales are final with no returns or exchanges.
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Staub La Cocotte 7-Qt. Oval Pot for $179.99 (low by $75).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/31/2021
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Michelangelo 8" Stainless Steel Chef Knife
$13 $52
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LTZIPH97" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware Store via Amazon.
Features
- ergonomic handle
- stain and rust resistant
- etched damascus pattern
Nordstrom Rack · 3 wks ago
BergHOFF Kitchen Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 82% off
free shipping w/ $89
Find savings on over 400 items, including cookware, dinnerware, flatware, and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping is free on $89+, otherwise it adds a $7.95 fee.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Starter Cookware 5-Piece Set for $89.97 ($160 off).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AHNR Knife Sharpening Stone Set
$25 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QLUK7OMX" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lader via Amazon.
Features
- grit 400/1000/3000/8000 waterstones
- bamboo base
- angle guide
- flattening stone
- polishing compound
- leather honing strap
- leather razor strap
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Mercer Culinary 10" Millennia Wide Wavy Edge Bread Knife
$15 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- protective finger guard
- one-piece high-carbon, stain-resistant Japanese steel
- Model: M23210
Sign In or Register