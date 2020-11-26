New
Sur La Table · 37 mins ago
$20 $69
free shipping
Amazon charges $40 Buy Now at Sur La Table
Features
- Polypropylene handles
- Ice-hardened high-carbon stainless steel
- Hand wash
Details
Comments
Expires 11/28/2020
Published 37 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
