New
Sur La Table · 37 mins ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 4-Inch Paring Knife
$20 $69
free shipping

Amazon charges $40 Buy Now at Sur La Table

Features
  • Polypropylene handles
  • Ice-hardened high-carbon stainless steel
  • Hand wash
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/28/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Sur La Table J.A. Henckels
Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register