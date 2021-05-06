Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout w/ 100 Balloons for $15
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout w/ 100 Balloons
$15
free shipping w/ $35

That's $6 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more; store pickup may also be available.
  • 16-feet long
  • 100 self-sealing, fast-filling water balloons
  • balloons and Ring are biodegradable and recyclable
  • stems and caps are now made from 100% certified recycled plastic
