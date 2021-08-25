Zunammy Floating Pool Speaker w/ Color-Changing LED for $27

New
SideDeal · 18 mins ago
$27 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- In Black or Blue
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- built-in mic
- up to 6 hours of music and 12 hours of party lights
- 60-foot Bluetooth range
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 wks ago
Woot Summer Audio Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Harman Audio · 15 hrs ago
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $450
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Harman Audio
Tips
- In three colors (Black pictured).
Features
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- two 75mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters
- echo- and noise-cancelling microphone
- push-button access to Siri or Google Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- Model: HKOS4
eBay · 3 wks ago
Certified Refurb Bose Tech at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on everything from headphones and in-ear buds to portable speakers and soundbars. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $214 ($35 less than new model).
Donner · 5 days ago
Moukey Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
$25 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MK50" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 6.5" wired microphone
- up to 4.5-hours use on single charge
- equipped with wireless and AUX input
- remote control
- Model: MPS2
New
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Jelly Belly Harry Potter Magical Sweets 24-Pack
$24 $84
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
SideDeal · 5 days ago
Halo Shine 3,000mAh 2-in-1 Flashlight Power Bank 4-Pack
4 for $15 $80
free shipping
That's a savings of $65 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- Bright LED and SOS light
SideDeal · 1 mo ago
Incase Hardshell Case for 13" MacBook Air
$10 $50
free shipping for members
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
Features
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Ring LED Motion-Activated Outdoor Lights w/ Smart Bridge
from $49
free shipping
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
Tips
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
Features
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
