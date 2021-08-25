Zunammy Floating Pool Speaker w/ Color-Changing LED for $27
SideDeal · 18 mins ago
Zunammy Floating Pool Speaker w/ Color-Changing LED
$27 $50
free shipping

That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal

  • In Black or Blue
  • Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
  • built-in mic
  • up to 6 hours of music and 12 hours of party lights
  • 60-foot Bluetooth range
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 18 min ago
