6 mins ago
Zoya Earth Month Honor Exchange
$5 credit per bottle

Trade in your toxic nail polish for Zoya's Big 10 Free shades, and help out our planet at the same time! You'll have to exchange at least six bottles for this offer, but you'll receive a $5 credit towards a new bottle of Zoya polish for every bottle you plan to exchange.

To get this deal:

  1. Add a minimum of 6 open stock bottles of polish to your cart.
  2. Apply Code: EARTH2020 and a 50% ($5/bottle of polish) credit will be deducted from your exchange order.
  3. Complete checkout to get the goods!
Shop Now

Tips
  • Shipping is $5.
  • Add at least 12 open stock bottles and receive the Naked Manicure Gelie Cure Retail Kit ($45 value) and a Z-Wide Brush for every bottle purchased as a gift!
  • Scroll to the bottom of the landing page for return instructions for your old nail polish.
Details
Comments
  • Code "EARTH2020"
  • Expires 4/30/2020
    Published 6 min ago
Earth Day
