Trade in your toxic nail polish for Zoya's Big 10 Free shades, and help out our planet at the same time! You'll have to exchange at least six bottles for this offer, but you'll receive a $5 credit towards a new bottle of Zoya polish for every bottle you plan to exchange.
To get this deal:
Being quarantined is no excuse to go full Jumanji beard, so why not save on some clippers, trimmers, styling creams, combs, and more. Shop Now
That's $2 off and a low price for clippers in general, particularly as they become harder to find. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
It's the only merchant currently offering this kit. Buy Now at Quill
Such gloves, in this quantity, are very hard to find. Buy Now at Zoro
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account. Shop Now
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
