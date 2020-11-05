New
Zoro · 22 mins ago
Save on over 4,400 items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on tools, signs, labels, hardware, and more. Shop Now at Zoro
Tips
- Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 4.5" 40G Flap Disc for $2.74 ($6 low).
Details
Comments
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Harbor Freight Tools · 2 days ago
Harbor Freight Tools Black Friday Deals Now
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Ace Rewards Offers
up to extra $150 off
pickup
Pictured is the DeWalt Atomic 20 volt Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool for $99.99 (low by $39). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members get these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Ruitool Japanese Double Edge Pull Saw
$18 $36
free shipping
Clip the 20% coupon and apply code "9H5FGXIC" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
Features
- triple beveled fine and coarse teeth
- 10" flexible blade
- 12" comfort handle
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Home Depot Black Friday Tool Kit Sale
up to 2 free tools or batteries w/ select kits
free shipping
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita to save on. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free compact router and jig saw for $599 ($428 off)
Sign In or Register