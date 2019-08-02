- Create an Account or Login
Zoro cuts 20% off Zoro Select Products with code "SELECT20". Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Deal ends August 2. Shop Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Fivepointy via Amazon offers the Meterk 4-in-1 Electronic Wall Scanner for $34.97. Coupon code "MU4852V7" drops the price to $22.73. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Luxeon 3-watt Tactical LED Flashlight for $5.49 plus 99 cents for shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $35 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the WFX Utility Workbench for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $209 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $132.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit for $51.16 with free shipping. (Walmart charges the same. Home Depot charges about a buck more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
