MorningSave offers this iZoom Solar Flickering Flame Torch Lights 2-Pack for $19 plus $7.99 for shipping. Buy Now
- up to 8-hour run time
- waterproof
- mount to tabletops, walls, or stake into the ground
- built-in solar charger
Expires 7/26/2019
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Michelle Select via Amazon offers the GRG 80-watt LED Garage Light in 80W Standard Version for $62.99. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "MSGARAGE10" to cut that to $31.79. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- each wing can adjust by 90°
- E26/E27 medium base
- 8,000-lumens
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire Cat Night Light in Blue for $13.99. Clip the 7% off on-page clip coupon and apply code "6RSBVKBS" to cut that to $6.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our December mention, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The on-page coupon is gone, so the price has increased to $6.99. Buy Now
- tap control
- 9 light modes
- built-in 1,000mAh rechargeable battery
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
Oak Leaf via Amazon offers its Oak Leaf 41-Foot Outdoor Solar Rope Lights in Cool White for $19.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "PRIME0111" to cut that to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100 LEDs
- 2 lighting modes
- automatic turn-on at night
- Model: 101111
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.99. Buy Now
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Jackyled Direct via Amazon offers its Jackyled 4.9-Foot Motion-Activated Waterproof USB LED Strip Light / Night Light in Warm White for $13.99. Coupon code "CTUKGY7Z" drops that to $7.55. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. It connects to a USB power source or battery pack (included) and is intended to mounted in areas where it can be used as a night light, such as the bottom of a bed frame. It features 45 LEDs and a 30-second auto-shut off. Deal ends December 5, 2019.
Update: Expiration info has been fixed.
LStripM via Amazon offers the LStripM Bathroom LED Lighting Mirror for $169.99. Coupon code "8GMGQMMZ" drops the price to $84.99. With free shipping, that's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6,000K white light
- sensitive touch button
- UL-Listed
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
- fully waterproof
- 15+ hour play time
- speakerphone with echo cancellation
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon offers Prime members the S'well 17-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Teakwood for $9.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- BPA-free
- keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12
- Model: WWB-TEAK01
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
