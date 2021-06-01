Zolt Rise Plus CBD Drink Mix 10-Pack for $17
ShopCBD · 24 mins ago
Zolt Rise Plus CBD Drink Mix 10-Pack
$17 $24
free shipping

Apply code "SHOPCBD30" to save $7 or apply code "FREESHIP" to save you $7.99 and yield free shipping. If you are purchasing an order over $27, "SHOPCBD30" will yield the better discount. Buy Now at ShopCBD

  • You can only apply one code per order.
Features
  • full spectrum CBD extract
  • 20mg CBD per pouch
  • contains 0.3% THC or less
  • Code "FREESHIP"
    Code "SHOPCBD30"
