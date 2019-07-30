New
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Zoe Faux Velvet Upholstered Queen Bed
$269 $699
$99 white glove delivery

Macy's offers the Zoe Faux Velvet Upholstered Queen Bed in Navy for $299. Coupon code "HOME" drops it to $269.10. With $99 for white glove delivery, that's $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
  • Button-tufted headboard
  • Measures 66 "x 89.2" x 54"
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
