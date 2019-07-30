Macy's offers the Zoe Faux Velvet Upholstered Queen Bed in Navy for $299. Coupon code "HOME" drops it to $269.10. With $99 for white glove delivery, that's $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
- Button-tufted headboard
- Measures 66 "x 89.2" x 54"
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Colette Upholstered Storage Queen Bed in Brown for $399. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $359.10. With $99 for white glove delivery, that's $540 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- White glove delivery includes assembly and set-up in the room of your choice.
- plush pleated headboard
- drawers measure 30" x 18" each
- 13 plywood slats (box spring not required)
- measures approximately 64" x 87.5" x 54"
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
